The 11 Most Ridiculous Burgers You Need To Try

The Lego-Inspired Burger Joint You’ve Always Dreamed Of Is Finally Here

Trending Writer
02.07.17

Have you suffered severe dental injuries from trying to eat Lego or Duplo between two tasty buns? Well, your problem likely extend beyond food things, but we have some lovely news for you and your bloody mouth.

Grab a napkin and get acquainted with Block Burger. This fast food joint from the Philippines creates burgers inspired by the mighty Lego block and they’re the sort of thing you’d almost feel bad for eating because they look so darn cute. According to Eater, there are ten different burgers for fans of brick-based dining with toppings ranging from mac and cheese to caramelized onions. Not that your gut will know (OR WILL IT?), but there’s also an emphasis on bold color choices from the square food vendor. Red, black and yellow lunch, anyone?

TAG THE SQUAD and set your next barkada bonding here at Brick Burger!

A photo posted by Brick Burger (@brickburgerph) on

What better way to spend your Sundays than with two of our signature burgers, the Hulkbuster and Darth Burger!

A photo posted by Brick Burger (@brickburgerph) on

Opened in 2016 by Jergs Correa, the inspiration pulled from the popular toy blocks extends to the restaurant’s decor as well the food. It’s an enticing package, although LEGO might not find this homage to be as appetizing as we do. Block Burger doesn’t have an affiliation with the Gotham-friendly Danish corporation. Hopefully, this won’t lead to any sort of legal jousting. From the looks of things, Lego’s current attitude towards the fast food joint is surprise more than anything else.

(Via Eater & The Telegraph)

TAGSBrick BurgerBurgersLEGO
Author Profile Picture
Dan MacRae is a bear that learned how to type and here we are. He lives in Toronto and enjoys dumb ol' PSAs.

Around The Web

Michael Jordan Once Pushed The Bulls To Make A Trade By Saying ‘I Need Help’

Michael Jordan Once Pushed The Bulls To Make A Trade By Saying ‘I Need Help’

02.07.17 7 hours ago 12 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 5 days ago 5 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 1 week ago 9 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 1 week ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP