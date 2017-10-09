Harley Quinn (Suicide Squad) cosplayed by infamous_harley_quinn, photographed by Beethy.
We’ve been giving Halloween costume suggestions for the past two weeks, including cheap DIY costumes, ways to recreate Pennywise from It, and impressive costumes based on TV shows. This next set is movie character Halloween costumes, with ideas from Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Deadpool, and, of course, Suicide Squad — because Harley Quinn is on pace to be the most popular adult costume again this year.
The version of Harley Quinn with the “Daddy’s Little Monster” raglan shirt isn’t the only one to expect this Halloween. Other versions of Harley Quinn costumes from Suicide Squad, along with other DC Comics characters, are sure to popular again:
Harley Quinn (Suicide Squad) cosplayed by infamous_harley_quinn, photographed by raquelsparrow.
Can't believe I've never posted this photo and edit by the wonderful @raquelsparrow 😱 Not only is she a super photographer and editor, you have to check out her killer cosplays! 😍 Seriously talented and kind person! 👌 – – Editing a lot of YouTube material for you at the moment Puddins! 🙌 I have my London vlog and a photoshoot BTS with @sarsparilly coming your way! 🙈 Also organising a few new prints 😇 If you haven't checked my new print store yet, you can find the link in my bio! 😘 – – Dress made by the beautiful @te0elle 💜 – – #harleyquinncosplay #harleyquinn #cosplay #margotrobbie #lauragilbert #suicidesquad #dc #pax #paxau #paxaus2016 #pax2016 #prints #youtube #vlog #bts
Harley Quinn (Suicide Squad) photographed by V Threepio.
Joker costume by jokers_jollies.
I'm starving…. how many more hours until dinner? —- Speaking of being a starving artist (ba dum tsss), Working on more art commissions tonight! If you're interested in some art (and helping us out with our wedding costs in the process) check out the link in my bio! . . . #joker #thejoker #jokercosplay #cosplay #harleyquinn #harleyquinncosplay #batman #batmancosplay #dc #dccomics #comics #comiccon #comicbooks #gotham #jeromevaleska #justiceleague #suicidesquad #clownprinceofcrime #makeup #legobatman #lunch #lunchtime #wednesday #hunger #art #commission #drawing
Enchantress (Suicide Squad) costume by Victory of your Nemesis, photographed by V Threepio.
Join The Discussion: Log In With