@infamous_harley_quinn .Had an absolute blast shooting this. Laura was a total natural! More to come!! #dc #harleyquinn #cosplay A post shared by Beethy (@beethyphotography) on May 15, 2017 at 4:04pm PDT

Harley Quinn (Suicide Squad) cosplayed by infamous_harley_quinn, photographed by Beethy.

We’ve been giving Halloween costume suggestions for the past two weeks, including cheap DIY costumes, ways to recreate Pennywise from It, and impressive costumes based on TV shows. This next set is movie character Halloween costumes, with ideas from Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Deadpool, and, of course, Suicide Squad — because Harley Quinn is on pace to be the most popular adult costume again this year.

The version of Harley Quinn with the “Daddy’s Little Monster” raglan shirt isn’t the only one to expect this Halloween. Other versions of Harley Quinn costumes from Suicide Squad, along with other DC Comics characters, are sure to popular again:

Harley Quinn (Suicide Squad) cosplayed by infamous_harley_quinn, photographed by raquelsparrow.

Harley Quinn (Suicide Squad) photographed by V Threepio.

Joker costume by jokers_jollies.

Enchantress (Suicide Squad) costume by Victory of your Nemesis, photographed by V Threepio.