Power Ranking The Best Fast Food Double Cheeseburgers In The Country

You know what the best burger is? The double cheeseburger. It’s the most American burger that you can eat, filled with more of everything. Double cheeseburgers are beasts. Extra meat, extra cheese, extra satisfaction. It’s bombastic and bomb AF. Two burger patties with melted cheese, some lettuce, onions, tomato, and pickle … add some sweet and tangy burger sauce. Lunch is served. Though, you may need a nap after a burger this big. Or, at the very least, an extra 30 on the elliptical.
Our love of fast food is well-documented. So we decided it’s high time to finally power rank the best of the beast burgers out there. A few rules: no bacon and no fast casual (sorry Umami Burger). Let’s dive in.
10. Double Whopper With Cheese– Burger King
The Whopper holds a weird place in the pantheon on American fast food. It doesn’t have the pop culture cache of, say, the Big Mac. Yet it’s certainly tastier than McDonald’s signature sandwich. There’s something about the skunkiness of Burger King’s thick sliced white onions that keeps the Whopper this low in the rankings. Of course, you can simply order your Whopper sans onions, but still, one component shouldn’t ruin your burger. In the end, this king has no clothes.
I am a little perplexed– why include the double cheeseburger at McDonald’s vs. the Big Mac? I’m not saying the Big Mac is fantastic, but you mentioned nostalgia, and it’s hard to think of a burger more tied to Americana at the end of the day. Plus, their double cheeseburger much more plainly exposes the warm rubber texture of their meat whereas the Big Mac adds some other elements for distraction and flavor.
Mostly … The Big Mac isn’t that great and it’s not really a double cheeseburger per se. Has anyone called it a double cheeseburger?
Technically, 5 Guys doesn’t call their double cheeseburger a double cheeseburger either, so let’s leave names out of it. I mean it has: two patties. Cheese. That seems to make it a doubled burger with cheese. :)
Also, you start off with Burger King’s Double Whopper, but when you get to Carl’s Jr. you go with a basic double chee instead of the Superstar or the Double Western? For Shame!!!
Good point.
I hear you. I’m on the record though for my love on the McDonald’s Double Cheeseburger over the Big Mac though. So, I guess I’m biased.
I like big macs.
@Zachary Johnston And that…Is why you fail.
You placed a McDonald’s double cheese burger !5! spots ahead of a double Whopper. Were there no BKs in France when you were backpacking/sous-chefing?
Aside from that egregious error this list is rock solid. Your top 3 are unassailable. I miss In-N-Out like the deserts miss the rain.
You know, I’m not that big a fan of Burger King…
I once waited at a burger king drive through for 15 minutes before they told me they were out of burgers. Two weeks later the manager was arrested for staging an armed robbery and stealing the money. Now I just give it the stink eye when I drive by.
I once had a car struck by lightning trying to go over a mountain to buy 2-for-1 Whoppers in the 90s. Apparently, the gods did not approve of my plan.
White (salad) onion rules on burgs. Best onion for grilling is brown.
Dang I’m jealous of your incredible range of cheeseburgers though
If we’re talking raw, I have to go with red onions. Or maybe some green onions in a pinch.
White gets too funky too fast.
I ate a sonic burger in wichita last week. I didn’t have a rental car, so I skateboarded through the drive through and at sitting on the curb. It was my saddest meal ever and now I find myself eternally biased against them.
Most. Bramucci. Story. Ever.
How in the hell did you have no rental car but found yourself in possession of a skateboard in 2017? Are you Bart Simpson?
@Steve Bramucci – How’s the lobster diving in Wichita this time of year?
Bigger question, how did your skateboard and weight set off the sensor that there was a car at the speaker? Perhaps these food quests have changed you more than you know.
that’s odd, every Sonic I’ve ever been to has had a little picnic area in front with a menu and intercom set up and one of the “car hops” just walk the food over to you.
RESPONSES: There was a car hop space, it was just so dingy that I went with the curb. So I can’t blame Sonic for that.
I brought a skateboard on book tour. The ridiculous of this was lost on exactly zero people. Especially in Wichita. In Denver, when I skated past someone at the airport (in the airport on that smooth, polished concrete floor) someone said, “Only in fucking Denver.”
I got the attention at Sonic with a button on the board, but this food editing has had a major impact. At a book event in Kansas I showed myself from a few years ago and a kid said “You are a LOT bigger than that guy.” Which… fair.
Never try to rationalize a @Steve Bramucci story. Just let it wash over you like a warm ocean tide.
@Zachary Johnston Like a Zen koan?
Dammit Zach! Now I need a double cheeseburger.
So many choices… Which will you choose???
You sad people don’t have Whataburger.
I do enjoy a Whataburger when I’m in Texas, not gonna lie.
There definitely is a “you guys are clearly from the west” flavor to all of these. In N’ Out and Jack In The Box are pretty much non-existent thisaway.
exactly.
also P. Terry’s for us high falutin’ Austinites
Never in the history of Burger King has a Whopper ever looked like that first picture.
Agreed!
Also, just my former Midwest residency bias, but you really need to get out to try Culver’s more on some of these lists. Although understand they may not be in your area…. Not saying they are the end-all be-all to fast food, but they do make some damn tasty items. Their butter double-cheeseburger (real Wisconsin cheese) is pretty damn good.
I think I’ve eaten at Culver’s way back in the late 90s or early aughts. But, I honestly can’t remember clearly.
Although, you’ve convinced me butter and “real Wisconsin cheese!”
@Zachary Johnston
Allow me to brag on them a little bit, so if you ever see one you are motivated to stop by. Best fast food onion rings in the business, this is not debatable. They are old fashioned restaurant quality. Deep fried cheese curds are unbelievable… when fresh (which they are when you order). Do not get at a drive through and try to consume after 20 minutes, they go from a 10 to a 2 for some reason. All their burgers are ‘butter’ burgers which adds a delightful level of fear and risk that you may actually clutch your chest and die of a heart attack after each meal there.