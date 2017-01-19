Hollywood's Fitness Secrets | OFFLINE

This Woman Responded To An Ex’s Comment About Her Weight By Getting Into Ridiculous Shape

Author Profile Picture
Life & Culture Editor
01.19.17

I was hesitant to put this photo up, because I'm embarrassed about the person I was! These photos are 5 years apart. I am constantly setting goals for myself, so I'm constantly improving. At first it was to lose 15kgs, then it was to be able to do a chin up and so on! 5 years on and I'm 56kgs down and couldn't be prouder! That doesn't mean I'll stop, it just means I have to reassess my goals so that I'm always improving. To those that say it's not possible, I say bullshit! It will hurt, it will take time, it will require dedication, sacrifice, discipline and willpower and there will be temptations. But I promise you, every goal you smash will be totally worth it. Never, ever, ever give up! 💛💛💛 #transformation #bodytransformation #gym #training #asn #asnbondi #asnfuelled #asndomination #fitness #fitnessjourney #fitchick #fitnessmotivation #gym #dedication #strongnotskinny #fattofit #goals #weightloss #myweightlossjourney #muscles #asnbondi #asn #asnfuelled #asndomination #fitnessaddict #skinsa400 #proud #determined #personaltraining #summerbody #justdoit #nevergiveup #motivated #motivationmonday #motivationbyhayley

A photo posted by H A Y L E Y W E S T O B Y (@hayleywestoby) on

We’re almost through the first month of the year, which means that the resolution you made to get fit is either going really well or, more likely, not at all. And if you’re sitting here, thinking “man, I really need to get ahold of myself” and looking for a little bit of motivation, then you’ve got to meet Hayley Westoby, a 25-year-old Australian woman who shed 140 pounds after a cruel remark by an ex.

TAGSfitnesshealth
Author Profile Picture
Mark's work has appeared on Jezebel, Cosmopolitan, Vice, The Daily Dot, and SF Weekly. It has never appeared in his high school's literary journal, even though he submitted poems in the 10th, 11th, and 12th grades.

Around The Web

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

and 01.16.17 3 days ago 31 Comments
The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

and 01.13.17 6 days ago 29 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 1 week ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.12.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 2 weeks ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

01.05.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP