I was hesitant to put this photo up, because I'm embarrassed about the person I was! These photos are 5 years apart. I am constantly setting goals for myself, so I'm constantly improving. At first it was to lose 15kgs, then it was to be able to do a chin up and so on! 5 years on and I'm 56kgs down and couldn't be prouder! That doesn't mean I'll stop, it just means I have to reassess my goals so that I'm always improving. To those that say it's not possible, I say bullshit! It will hurt, it will take time, it will require dedication, sacrifice, discipline and willpower and there will be temptations. But I promise you, every goal you smash will be totally worth it. Never, ever, ever give up! 💛💛💛
We’re almost through the first month of the year, which means that the resolution you made to get fit is either going really well or, more likely, not at all. And if you’re sitting here, thinking “man, I really need to get ahold of myself” and looking for a little bit of motivation, then you’ve got to meet Hayley Westoby, a 25-year-old Australian woman who shed 140 pounds after a cruel remark by an ex.
I love the person I've become because I've fought so hard to become her! Some weekend motivation for you all, get up, get it done, no regrets 💚💚💚
Uhhh, I’ll say it, she should thank her ex for the push. His suggestion has turned into what she’s become. `\_(“/)_/`
*Checks FB to see if ex jumped off a cliff*