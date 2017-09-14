East Coast! Tweet #SouthPark21 and the 🍗 emoji and you could get some kick ass stuff delivered to your door! (US only). pic.twitter.com/T0FFPLfmpp — South Park (@SouthPark) September 13, 2017

The world has been waiting for South Park‘s special brand of satire for some time now (damn you, delays), and the season 21 premiere has been gaining a momentous amount of hype once it was revealed that Matt Stone and Trey Parker would be taking on the white nationalist movement. But it’s fair to say that no one expected to have their premiere party (or lonely night of TV viewing) catered by South Park itself.

Oddly enough, that’s what happened. Matt and Trey filled guts before busting them and set up a precedent of trust with fans that were given meals by strange delivery people from restaurants they might’ve never known existed. Yes, another effective marketing gimmick from Matt and Trey: