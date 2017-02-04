Shutterstock

Here are the two best things about the Super Bowl: 1) If you like football, it’s an excellent reason to throw a party, invite your closest friends, and get super drunk while yelling at dudes playing with balls. If you don’t like football, you can still celebrate this momentous occasion by eating yourself into a coma.

This year’s Super Bowl food sales are out of control and the biggest problem you’re going to have this Sunday isn’t deciding what to eat, but making the difficult choice of what not to eat — because there’s soooo much pizza, wings, sandwiches, steak, nachos…

Here are some prime deals:

This list was confirmed at press time. If an offer proves invalid, we will update.