Paul Seiler Photography

There must be something in the air. Because as we saw with the T-Rex engagement photoshoot, T-Rexes have suddenly become the hottest, most romantic wedding trend around.

In what may be the cutest wedding reveal of all time, a North Carolina bride pulled off a hilarious prank. With the help of photographer Paul Seiler, Beth Gardner surprised her groom by doing a first look that wasn’t exactly what Thomas Gardner expected.

Paul Seiler Photography

As Thomas says in a Facebook comment:

I was totally floored when I turned around and saw her in this. Floored I tell you!!!!!!!!

Because instead of his bride in her wedding dress, Gardner turned around to find his soon-to-be wife in a full-sized T-Rex costume. And his reaction is absolutely priceless as he doubles over in laughter.