Tabasco Just Released A Hot Sauce 20 Times Hotter Than The Original

Tabasco/Uproxx

If you’re a fan of slathering all of your favorite foods with hot sauce, you might not even be aware that some people enjoy their chicken wings with mild sauce. To you, that just seems pointless. For you, the thrill-seeker who would rather pair all of their meals with milk (to stop the pain), there’s Tabasco’s newest product: Scorpion Sauce.

Purportedly 20 times hotter than the Original Red that we all know and love, this new flavor is definitely not for hot sauce novices. To put that into perspective, Original Red is between 2,500 and 5,000 Scoville Units (the units to measure the pungency, or heat). That’s equal to a peppadew, jalapeno, or poblano pepper. Scorpion sauce is a kick in the face with 50,000 Scoville units. But, Scorpion Sauce isn’t just hot for the sake of being hot. On top of the outstanding heat, it also has a ton of flavor that comes from Scorpion peppers, guava, and pineapple. It’s a perfect combination of sweet and heat.

Available for the first time today, Scorpion Sauce joins the stable of Tabasco sauces that already includes Original Red, Green Jalapeno, Chipotle Pepper, Buffalo Style, Habanero Pepper, Garlic Pepper, Sweet & Spicy, and Sriracha Sauces. But, like all good things, Scorpion Sauce comes with a few caveats. For one thing, it’s only available for a limited time and can only be purchased online or at the company’s headquarters in Avery Island, Louisiana. You may not be able to get it at your neighborhood bodega, but if you’re a hot sauce connoisseur, then this is definitely worth it.