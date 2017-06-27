Taco Bell

Every time Taco Bell comes out with a new menu item, opinions start to fly. Whether based on flavor, gimmick execution, price, or something else, no fast food chain can truly get away from fervor about their experimentation. Taco Bell’s latest pitfall has arrived with the rollout of the Double Chalupa, which should reasonably have approximately double the meat and toppings that the basic Chalupa option flaunted.

A twist on a classic. Say hello to the new #DoubleChalupa. A post shared by Taco Bell (@tacobell) on Jun 22, 2017 at 7:01am PDT

Yep, that’s how Taco Bell was marketing the new item, and if that was the cause then there would be no reason for customers who to feel let down. But it isn’t the case, and devotees of the chain who expected a ton of meat and a mountain of toppings in their chalupa are outraged at what they received when they ordered the meal. Which, based on the social media responses, is an entirely logical way to react since the final product is definitely not as it was promoted.