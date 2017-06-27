Every time Taco Bell comes out with a new menu item, opinions start to fly. Whether based on flavor, gimmick execution, price, or something else, no fast food chain can truly get away from fervor about their experimentation. Taco Bell’s latest pitfall has arrived with the rollout of the Double Chalupa, which should reasonably have approximately double the meat and toppings that the basic Chalupa option flaunted.
Yep, that’s how Taco Bell was marketing the new item, and if that was the cause then there would be no reason for customers who to feel let down. But it isn’t the case, and devotees of the chain who expected a ton of meat and a mountain of toppings in their chalupa are outraged at what they received when they ordered the meal. Which, based on the social media responses, is an entirely logical way to react since the final product is definitely not as it was promoted.
All I know is that mine came loaded, and it was fucking delicious.
America – you promised us you would make us more fat
Who gives a fuck?
Fast food mechanics are depressing. Taco Bell ensures all of their locations are equipped with 20+ ingredients. Meanwhile bored food scientists are experimenting with novel ways of combining those ingredients and relying heavily on marketing to make them successful. In this latest campaign the only non-standard item they have to specially send to stores is the double-wide taco shell. And from these collected reactions they aren’t even filling them to customer satisfaction.
Plus square bottomed tacos are awkward AF to eat.