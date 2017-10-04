Taco Bell’s Secret National Taco Day Tasting Meal Revealed An Item That Belongs On Their Menu

Senior Editor, Sports
10.04.17

Bill Hanstock/UPROXX

Tuesday is National Taco Day, and for the second year in a row, Taco Bell has really gone all-out. The twist here is that they’ve gone all-out for an exceedingly small number of people, and those lucky few will get a chance to taste some of the best, most high-quality food the restaurant chain has ever put out on Wednesday.

Last month, Taco Bell put out a hyper-exclusive call for fans (because this was really an offer for Taco Bell FANS, let’s be honest here) to make a reservation on OpenTable, and a scant 32 diners will get a chance to take in a one-of-a-kind, five-course taco-inspired menu at Taco Bell’s corporate headquarters in Irvine, California. There will be two seatings of 16 diners each, and they’re going to get their socks knocked off by what’s in store for them.

I was lucky enough to try just a few of the items on this gargantuan menu, and I — along with two other news outlets — will comprise the entirety of the 35 non-Taco Bell employees who will ever lay a taste bud on any part of this one-time-only meal. Frankly, the thought is enough to make me weep.

I weep for myself, and for you, dear reader, for you have no idea the wonders I have beheld.

