Unicorn Pizza Marks The Official Apex Of Randomly Overloaded Desserts

Shutterstock/Instagram

Have you sensed it? The slow creeping takeover of unicorn-based products, as if Lisa Frank made a belated deal with the corporate devil? You aren’t alone. Unicorns are everywhere. They sell us stools to help us poop. They’re giant inflatables in our pools. They have seemingly replaced mermaids as the thing young women are supposed to declare they wish they were on shirts. Unicorns are even in coffee and lemonade, our Chex Mix and waffles. Basically, if you can consume it, it now comes in ‘unicorn.’

Now they’re in our ‘pizza.’ Industry Kitchen in New York City recently unveiled their latest dessert on Instagram and it is magical. If the restaurant name sounds familiar, it’s because Industry Kitchen is known for their novelty foods. Other examples include their $2000 pizza (yes really) that allows you to eat 24-carat-gold flakes surrounded by foie gras, French truffles, and black squid ink and garnished with caviar and edible flowers. Luckily, it doesn’t look like the unicorn pizza (officially called the Pop Candy Land Pizza) will set you back a month on rent to enjoy.