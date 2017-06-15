Unicorn Pizza Marks The Official Apex Of Randomly Overloaded Desserts

Deputy Entertainment Editor
06.15.17

Shutterstock/Instagram

Have you sensed it? The slow creeping takeover of unicorn-based products, as if Lisa Frank made a belated deal with the corporate devil? You aren’t alone. Unicorns are everywhere. They sell us stools to help us poop. They’re giant inflatables in our pools. They have seemingly replaced mermaids as the thing young women are supposed to declare they wish they were on shirts. Unicorns are even in coffee and lemonade, our Chex Mix and waffles. Basically, if you can consume it, it now comes in ‘unicorn.’

Now they’re in our ‘pizza.’ Industry Kitchen in New York City recently unveiled their latest dessert on Instagram and it is magical. If the restaurant name sounds familiar, it’s because Industry Kitchen is known for their novelty foods. Other examples include their $2000 pizza (yes really) that allows you to eat 24-carat-gold flakes surrounded by foie gras, French truffles, and black squid ink and garnished with caviar and edible flowers. Luckily, it doesn’t look like the unicorn pizza (officially called the Pop Candy Land Pizza) will set you back a month on rent to enjoy.

Unicorn pizza exists and it's basically a giant sugar cookie covered in fluffy cotton candy ✨🍕🦄 #cosmobites

A post shared by Danielle Tullo (@danielletullo) on

Around The Web

TAGSdessertFOODsweet treatsunicorn food

Soundtrack Of Summer 2017

Little Wings’ Kyle Field Is Back With More Absurdist Folk With The Super Group Be Gulls

Little Wings’ Kyle Field Is Back With More Absurdist Folk With The Super Group Be Gulls

06.13.17 2 days ago
Charly Bliss’ ‘Westermarck’ Sounds And Looks Like Summer Camp

Charly Bliss’ ‘Westermarck’ Sounds And Looks Like Summer Camp

06.13.17 2 days ago 4 Comments
Phoenix’s Sun-Kissed ‘Ti Amo’ Is Necessary Pop Escapism For Summer 2017

Phoenix’s Sun-Kissed ‘Ti Amo’ Is Necessary Pop Escapism For Summer 2017

06.09.17 6 days ago
Here Are The Unmissable Country Albums From 2017 So Far

Here Are The Unmissable Country Albums From 2017 So Far

06.09.17 6 days ago 8 Comments
Katy Perry Officially Makes Her Return With The Release Of ‘Witness’

Katy Perry Officially Makes Her Return With The Release Of ‘Witness’

06.09.17 6 days ago 2 Comments
Steven Hyden’s Favorite Albums Of 2017 So Far, Plus His Top Five Sleeper Records

Steven Hyden’s Favorite Albums Of 2017 So Far, Plus His Top Five Sleeper Records

06.08.17 1 week ago 8 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP