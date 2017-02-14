Where To Score Super-Cheap Food Deals For Valentine’s Day

Shutterstock

For many people, February 14th is the day to shower loved ones with cards, gifts, flowers, and chocolate. They might go out for dinner at a restaurant they’ve always wanted to try, or buy their partner a new mandoline. For others, the day is a waste — they loathe it for all of the lovey-dovey drivel.

The rest of us fall somewhere in between — not trying to break the bank or fall in love, but DAMN there are some pretty sweet restaurant deals.

Qdoba

If you go into Qdoba on Valentine’s Day you can get a free entrée when you order one entrée. There is a catch. In order to get this offer, you have to kiss someone at the register. Also, to be on the safe side, you should probably kiss your significant other (or at least someone you know).

Auntie Anne’s

On Valentine’s Day, everything must be shaped like a heart (Not an actual heart. That would be gross). Auntie Anne’s is no exception. If you download their “My Pretzel” phone app, you get a buy one, get one free heart shaped pretzel. The only thing better than an Auntie Anne’s pretzel is an Auntie Anne’s pretzel shaped like a heart. With double parmesan.

California Pizza Kitchen

From February 10th-14th, you and your lover can score a pretty tasty meal on the cheap. The deal is: an appetizer, two entrees and dessert for only $35. When else are you going to get a whole meal for two for under forty bucks?

Red Robin

Apparently the loyalty club for Red Robin is called “Royalty Members.” If you love burgers so much that you are in this exclusive group, you’ll get 50% off any gourmet burger if you also purchase a gourmet, finest or big tavern burger, entrée salad or sandwich. Who buys a sandwich at Red Robin? It’s burgers or nothing in our opinion.

Schlotzsky’s

For no purchase necessary, the deli chain is giving away free 3 ounce bottles of their signature hot sauce on Valentine’s Day. You might even want to give it as a gift to your loved one. Nothing say Happy Valentine’s Day like a bottle of hot sauce.

Papa John’s

Carrying on the tradition of making everything heart-shaped on V-Day, Papa John’s is offering a 1-topping heart-shaped pizza with a brownie for only $15 or two for $18. FYI: Lovemaking after two pizzas is not much fun.