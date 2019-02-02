Anthony Davis’ Father Doesn’t Want Him To Play For The Celtics

Getty Image

It’s Anthony Davis Week around the NBA, with each successive day unearthing new layers to a story that only tends to deepen the more you probe. Since his bombshell announcement on Monday that he wants a trade from the Pelicans, the suitors have been lining up around the block, assets in arms, to try and convince New Orleans to make a deal.

And by suitors, we mean mostly the Los Angeles Lakers, who have long coveted the All-Star center to pair alongside LeBron James and are apparently willing to part with most of their young talent as they work to vault their storied franchise back into contention (and relevance). But it also emerged on Friday that the Knicks made a play for Davis by dangling Kristaps Porzingis before they eventually dealt their own disgruntled center to Dallas in a blockbuster trade on Thursday.

But the Pelicans have proved reluctant so far, in part because prospective trade partners will have more flexibility this summer to make a better offer. The Boston Celtics are chief among that contingent, and with Kyrie Irving’s recent comments about his pending free agency not exactly inspiring confidence, they could be in a position to make quite an alluring offer.