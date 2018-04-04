Getty Image

Have you heard the news? LeBron James, currently of the Cleveland Cavaliers, might not play for the Ohio-based NBA franchise this fall. It’s a big decision that’s looming for one of the best basketball players in the history of the world, and plenty of folks are trying to help influence that decision.

One way fans have decided to help out also happens to supplement the large outdoor ad industry of their local NBA market. Fans in Philadelphia, Cleveland, Los Angeles and even New Zealand have solicited James’ sporting services via massive ads. James has been flattered by all the attention, but he hasn’t spilled the beans on where he’s playing next year.

We won’t know for sure until the season is over and free agency begins, but a player on one of those teams that got the latest billboard treatment, C.J. McCollum, thinks the first billboard location isn’t a bad landing spot for James.