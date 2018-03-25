Twitter - Sacramento Kings

On Saturday, millions of people around the country participated in the “March For Our Lives,” a massive nationwide protest against gun violence in the wake of the Parkland school shooting and the death of Stephon Clark, an unarmed black man who was gunned down by police in his own backyard in Sacramento.

Many among the NBA family joined the protests directly or otherwise showed their support. Superstars past and present like LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, Bill Russell, Chris Paul, Isaiah Thomas and more took to Twitter on Saturday to stand in solidarity, while Carmelo Anthony helped provide transportation for nearly 5,000 students in the Baltimore area to attend the rally in D.C.

Coaches like Gregg Popovich and Steve Kerr have vocalized their support in recent days, each emphasizing the long-overdue need to enact common-sense gun legislation in America, with Pop specifically chiding Donald Trump for not attending the event in Washington.