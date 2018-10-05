Tom Thibodeau Still Seems Like He Can’t Come To Terms With Trading Jimmy Butler

10.05.18

It’s been a few days since we’ve had a good Jimmy Butler trade rumor. The last thing we heard was that the Minnesota Timberwolves’ asking price to the Miami Heat for the All-NBA guard involved a pair of young players, a pick, and perhaps unloading the bloated contract of Gorgui Dieng.

Fast forward to Friday and our latest rumor popped up, one which says the Los Angeles Clippers are still pushing to acquire Butler’s services. Here’s what’s up with that, per Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports:

In any deal with the Clippers, Minnesota would prefer to acquire forward Tobias Harris, sources said. Various trade packages have been proposed on both sides, but the Clippers do not intend to trade Harris, sources said.

The Timberwolves’ brass hasn’t fully engaged the Clippers’ pitches, sources said, because it is believed that president of basketball operations/head coach Tom Thibodeau is holding out hope that he can persuade Butler to rescind his trade request.

