The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar

This week, we received videos from Megan Thee Stallion and DJ Khaled, who both released albums last Friday. Meek Mill and Lil Baby’s resilient “Weather The Storm” has a different tone than the Cardi B and 21 Savage-featuring “Wish Wish,” reflecting the versatility of Khaled’s Father Of Asahd album.

Elsewhere, south Florida rapper Denzel Curry had a busy week, dropping the first single from his upcoming Zulu album and dropping vivid bars on “Black Balloons Reprise” from Flying Lotus’ upcoming Flamagra album. Open Mike Eagle collaborated with Method Man on the latest track from The New Negroes, the Beast Coast rap collective dropped off a reggae-tinged single, and Ty Dolla Sign linked with J Cole for his first solo release in years with “Purple Emoji.”

Rick Ross, “Port Of Miami 2” Freestyle

Rick Ross is getting the world ready for Port Of Miami 2, the sequel to the debut album that made him a rap star. He dropped off a freestyle to whet fans’ appetite, dropping his drug baron ideations over an apropos flip of the Scarface theme iconically tackled by Mobb Deep and Nas on 1999’s “It’s Mine.”

O.T. Genasis Feat. G-Eazy, Rich The Kid, & E40, “Bae”

OT Genasis got up with a slew artists for the pleasantly self-absorbed “Bae.” The title would have one thinking that he’s about to rhyme sweet nothings, but the track was instead a self-congratulatory affirmation of the artists’ eligible bachelor status.