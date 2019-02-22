The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar

Getty Image

Hip-hop is moving as quickly as ever. Luckily, we’re doing the work to compile the best singles of the past week and highlight them in one space for you. Music releases are picking up as we enter the latter half of 2019’s first quarter. Eminem and Machine Gun Kelly reignited their beef with a pair of volleys at the other. But on the brighter side of things, we have some fruitful collaborations.

J. Cole continued his feature streak on Ari Lennox’s “Shea Butter Baby,” Doja Cat and Rico Nasty celebrated their “twins” on “Tia Tamera,” Lil Pump and Lil Wayne tell us why the world wants to “Be Like Me,” Kehlani and Dom Kennedy got together on “Nunya,” and T-Pain put together a banger with OT Genasis. There’s also new Tierra Whack to be excited about.

Lil Pump Feat. Lil Wayne, “Be Like Me”

Lil Pump’s hilariously-named Harverd Dropout album is here. Yesterday, he teased his fans by dropping “Be Like Me,” a track where he’s sure to rile up his detractors with lines like, “I take drugs like it’s vitamin C / I’m a millionaire, but I don’t know how to read.” Wayne follows up with a nod to his own hallowed status in the rap game.

T-Pain Feat. OT Genasis, “A Million Times”

T-Pain collaborated with OT Genasis on “A Million Times,” a sunny record that came right in time for the impending season change. T-Pain autotune croons about a great night with the object of his affection, while OT Genasis follows a similar theme with his closing verse.

Black Thought, ”Noir”

Who better than Black Thought to put out a track for Black History Month? The legendary Philadephia MC commandeered the Adrian Younge production with finesse, delivering a narrative that Younge credits as “a very cultivated description on being Black in America.” The track is available exclusively via Amazon Music, and we urge you to find a way to listen.

Doja Cat Feat. Rico Nasty, “Tia Tamera”

Doja Cat is back with the followup to her polarizing “Mooo!” track, and she collaborated with another creative, subversive MC in Rico Nasty. The two artists let loose on “Tia Tamera,” a trap-driven ode to their “twins” with an earworm of a hook and a colorful video that allowed each artist to be the vibrant characters we love them as.