The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar

Getty Image

It’s Meek Mill’s week, and we’re just living in it. This week had a slew of impressive releases, but it was capped off by Meek Mill’s triumphant return to the rap game with his Championships album. He was released from his prison sentence this May, and took his time to craft an album with high-profile features like Jay-Z, Drake, and Cardi B. Meek’s Championships effort sets off this week’s roundup, but there was more you should check out, including an EP from fellow Philly spitter Black Thought and another long-awaited project from Earl Sweatshirt:

Meek Mill, Championships

It’s here. There’s a lot to be said about what could be Meek’s best album yet, but the joy is that it’s out at all after what he went through with his jail sentence. That injustice understandably served as the backdrop of the project, as he pours through his circumstance on songs like the thrilling “What’s Free” featuring Rick Ross and a god-level Jay-Z verse, and on the aptly-named, “Trauma.” He’s admitted that he still doesn’t feel free on probation, but it’s not all bad, as his “Going Bad” reconciliation with Drake and churning “On Me” with Cardi B show.

Earl Sweatshirt, Some Rap Songs

Don’t let the understated title fool you — these aren’t just some songs, these are the songs you need in your rotation. Earl put on a dazzling rap clinic on his latest album. Coming in at 15-tracks — yet 25 minutes — the project is a fleeting, but nourishing visit by one of the game’s most lyrically gifted, thoughtful poets. He commandeers most tracks with a surgical brevity, with concise lyrics that carry a ton of impact like the tight juncture following on “Nowhere2go:

I spent most of my life depressed, only thing on my mind was death

Didn’t know if my time was next

Tryna refine this sh*t, I redefined myself

First I had to find it

Mac Miller, “Dunno,” “Nothing From Nothing” (Spotify Singles)

There are positive things said about nearly everyone who passes, but based on the outpouring of peer shoutouts and devotion showed from acts who performed at Mac’s Halloween tribute show, the appreciation for the Pittsburgh artist is genuine. Not only was he a great friend to many, including Lil Xan and JID, he was a great musician. That musicianship is on display for two of his recent “Spotify” singles, as he played an acoustic version of “Dunno” from Swimming, as well as a cover of Billy Preston’s 1974 “Nothing From Nothing.”