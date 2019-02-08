The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar

Getty Image

Hip-hop is moving as quickly as ever. Luckily, we’re doing the work to compile the best singles of the past week and highlight them in one space for you. This week, Nicki Minaj dropped a triumvirate of freestyles to appease her Barbs fanbase, fanning the flames of controversy with some possible shots at her (ex?) partner-in-rhyme Drake.

On another note, there were new videos from Meek Mill and Future, tracks from Earthgang and Young Thug, Quando Rondo, as well as a Nas verse on a track with LA artist Fashawn.

Nicki Minaj — “Bust Down Barbiana,” “Barbie Drip,” “Barbie Going Bad”

There’s a lot to be said about Nicki Minaj’s antics, but it’s undeniable that she knows how to cause a stir. That’s what she did this week with three freestyles where she did her Barbie Ting over some of the hottest tracks of the moment. On Monday she dropped her own take on Lil Baby & Gunna’s “Drip” as well as “Barbie Going Bad,” her rendition of Drake and Meek Mill’s collaboration from Championships.

Nicki may have thrown a shot at Drake in her “Hard White” video, and followed up that moment up by rhyming, “Oh boy you my brother tried to end me dog,” which could be a reference to either Drake’s Meek Mill diss “Back To Back,” or the two reuniting. Whatever her intent was, it got the people talking as did her “Bust Down Barbiana” freestyle yesterday.

Earthgang Feat. Young Thug, “Proud Of U”

Three of the south’s most progressive artists linked up on “Proud Of U,” a track from Earthgang’s upcoming Mirrorland project. The spacey Venus-produced track shows the three artists singing affectionately about the objects of their desire.