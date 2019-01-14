As Blueface‘s profile rises courtesy of a handful of high-profile co-signs, some observers have drawn a parallel to Tekashi 69 and his similar rise to notoriety. Both rappers are notoriously gang-affiliated — Blueface with a Los Angeles Crip set, Tekashi with New York Bloods — and both achieved their infamy through social media antics and catchy, viral hits. Now, however, they may share something else in common, as Blueface’s latest stunt involved Tekashi’s old flame, Sara, and an Instagram Live flirtation.

Using the “request to join” feature on the popular social service, Blueface popped up during a live chat session Sara was holding with her own followers, saying that she was trending and he wanted to see what she was talking about. After confirming that she was streaming live from New York, he teased her with some Big Apple slang (“Is it true everybody out there say ‘son’ and ‘b’?”) and flirts a bit, asking her if she’ll show him around the city the next time he visits.

Given how territorial rappers can be, even when it comes to exes, don’t be surprised if Tekashi finds a way to react even from his current incarceration, where he is said to be working on new music for a potential follow-up to Dummy Boy, should he dodge a massive sentence on racketeering charges in September. Meanwhile, keep an eye out for Blueface, whose song “Bleed It” is burning up the streaming charts and who appears to be working with fellow affiliate YG on a remix to “Thotiana.”