Interscope

Rappers and stand-up comedians have a lot in common. For one thing, a gift of gab is a strong requirement for success in either profession (obviously). For another, a lot more writing goes on behind the scenes than you might think. They both require precision of diction and timing to elicit the desired response from their audience. There’s a lot of call-and-response with that audience, as well as riffing or freestyling; improvisation is key when a heckler can disrupt a show, let alone a fight or a shootout. Sometimes props are involved. It would seem that a lot of rappers could be comics and a lot of comics could be rappers, but there are enough differences between the two that it’s not a one-to-one comparison.

While both professions are at their most effective mining trauma for content, their respective takes on that trauma tend to be wildly different, at least on a mainstream, macro level. Comics have to find the absurdity in sadness; something that sounds miserable on paper can be absolute comedy gold with the right twist in perspective and a deft enough delivery. Sometimes that involves being as absurd as humanly possible in your delivery, leaning into just how weird life can be.

Rappers, for the most part, have to do the opposite. They toughen up the exterior, projecting an aura of calm menace. They don’t invite ridicule — often they bristle at it. Rappers can be funny, but unlike their comic counterparts they generally hate being the butt of the joke. Eliciting a laugh is rarely their end goal. However, a new addition to the canon, 27-year-old Charlotte, North Carolina rapper DaBaby, is bridging the gap between the two professions with a lively sense of humor that belies serious talent hiding just below the surface.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

There have been plenty of rappers who incorporated humor into rhymes, dating all the way back to some of the earliest examples like Biz Markie and The Fresh Prince. Even early gangsta rappers like NWA’s Eazy-E could be funny by virtue of the sheer outlandishness of some of their boasts. Since then, characters like Redman, Eminem, Ludacris, Lil Wayne, and more recently, Big Sean and 2 Chainz have used off-kilter punchlines to emphasize their lyrical skill and set themselves apart from their competition.

However, in more recent years, fewer and fewer rappers have seemed like they’re in on the joke. Migos member Offset groused just a few weeks ago that his high-flying Atlanta trio had bridled at a 2018 Saturday Night Live sketch that parodied their unique chemistry. Rappers like Redman and Ludacris have become less prominent, while Eminem lashes out any insinuation his punchlines have lost their once potent punch after audiences moved on from enjoying shock-jock style he’s employed for most of his career — although he did take comedian Chris D’Elia’s spirited impression of his wordy cadence in stride.