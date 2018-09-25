Funny Or Die’s Hilarious PSA Explains How Voting Is Like A Childish Gambino Video

#Funny or Die
Hip-Hop Editor
09.25.18

Voting season is right around the corner and more voting advocacy causes are ramping up awareness efforts in response, but maybe they should all just throw their respective advertising budgets at Funny Or Die, because the comedy video website’s latest sketch doubles as a hilarious PSA that will definitely get those pesky Millennials (of which I am one) in those voting booths come November.

Framed as a support group meeting, Non-Voters Anonymous, the sketch features actors Bill Eichner, Randall Park, Kumail Nanjiani, Darren Criss, and Mandy Moore as the titular group, with group leader Eichner shooting down their reasons for not voting with hysterical non sequiturs and totally off-the-wall anecdotes full of oneupmanship and celebrity name dropping. Examples include: “Voting is like a Childish Gambino video, Don. It’s very important,” and “Voting affects everything, Trevor; the economy, healthcare, the environment. If you don’t vote, who’s to say what happens to Post Malone?”

These are, of course, obvious references to the outsized online response to Gambino’s last two music videos, “This Is America” and “Feels Like Summer,” which caused a hyper analytical fervor on social media when they released, and the recent tribulations of Post, who tweeted “Feel like God hates me” after a run of bad luck including a car accident and a scary incident on a private plane.

While Eichner and the gang are clearly playing up the comedic aspects, it’s true that voting is important, especially among the Funny Or Die demographic of “anyone under 35,” since we’re the ones that have to live with the results. So, do what the video instructs: Register to vote and actually show up on that Tuesday in November. Like Billy says, it’ll make him and Camila Cabello very grateful. Do it for Camila.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Funny or Die
TAGSBilly Eichnercamila cabelloCHILDISH GAMBINOFUNNY OR DIEPost Malone

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

09.25.18 3 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

09.24.18 1 day ago 2 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Lupe Fiasco, Brockhampton, And Metric

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Lupe Fiasco, Brockhampton, And Metric

09.21.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

09.18.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

09.17.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Noname, Dilly Dally, And Aphex Twin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Noname, Dilly Dally, And Aphex Twin

09.14.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP