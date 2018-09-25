Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Voting season is right around the corner and more voting advocacy causes are ramping up awareness efforts in response, but maybe they should all just throw their respective advertising budgets at Funny Or Die, because the comedy video website’s latest sketch doubles as a hilarious PSA that will definitely get those pesky Millennials (of which I am one) in those voting booths come November.

Framed as a support group meeting, Non-Voters Anonymous, the sketch features actors Bill Eichner, Randall Park, Kumail Nanjiani, Darren Criss, and Mandy Moore as the titular group, with group leader Eichner shooting down their reasons for not voting with hysterical non sequiturs and totally off-the-wall anecdotes full of oneupmanship and celebrity name dropping. Examples include: “Voting is like a Childish Gambino video, Don. It’s very important,” and “Voting affects everything, Trevor; the economy, healthcare, the environment. If you don’t vote, who’s to say what happens to Post Malone?”

These are, of course, obvious references to the outsized online response to Gambino’s last two music videos, “This Is America” and “Feels Like Summer,” which caused a hyper analytical fervor on social media when they released, and the recent tribulations of Post, who tweeted “Feel like God hates me” after a run of bad luck including a car accident and a scary incident on a private plane.

While Eichner and the gang are clearly playing up the comedic aspects, it’s true that voting is important, especially among the Funny Or Die demographic of “anyone under 35,” since we’re the ones that have to live with the results. So, do what the video instructs: Register to vote and actually show up on that Tuesday in November. Like Billy says, it’ll make him and Camila Cabello very grateful. Do it for Camila.