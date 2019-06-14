Getty Image

Summer’s so close you can taste it, and with the warm weather comes warm weather drives with the windows rolled and music blasting — and Bay Area rapper Kamaiyah has the perfect anthem for it. Fittingly titled “Windows,” Yaya celebrates the cherished tradition of long summer cruises with an energetic, hyphy bop that features a pair of hip-hop’s favorite featuring rappers, Quavo and Tyga. Turning up to the stripped-down bass thump of the Trackademicks & Drew Banga beat proves pretty much impossible as Kamaiyah and gang encourage listeners to “gas, break, dip,” and hang out the windows of the whip.

Intriguingly, despite her penchant for knocking out party anthem after party anthem, Kamaiyah doesn’t have anything resembling a release date on the horizon, even though she’s as well-known now for her guest appearances on YG’s rollicking earworms as she is for her own extremely fun mixtapes. She basically had to self-release her video for “Successful,” pushing Interscope to finally give it the official single treatment, but they never followed up with another single or album release date. Not even a song with 2018’s man of the year, Travis Scott, could convince the label that Kamaiyah’s upbeat, positive party rap was worth a shot. Hopefully, with such high-profile guests, this song will be the one to finally put the former XXL Freshman over the top — or convince her label to let her go her own way so she can self-release her long-awaited debut album.