Movie Power Rankings: New rumors push ‘Star Wars’ back to the top

Believe it or not, the “Star Wars” hype machine is just getting warmed up. The latest wave of rumors, teases and promotion is just the beginning of what you’ll be hearing about the series over the next few years. Much of the latest buzz surrounds the fact that Disney seems intent on not just creating a new trilogy — starting with the J.J. Abrams-directed “Episode VII” — but also expanding the franchise to include stand alone films. Can fans really expect spin-off movies focusing on such beloved OT characters as Han Solo and Boba Fett? It would appear so. They won’t hit the screen for years, of course, but in the meantime, let the dream casting begin…
February 16, 2013
1. “Star Wars” (Last week: Not ranked)
Forget the possibility of the spin-off titles for a minute, and just think about the idea of Harrison returning as Han Solo. Really think about it.
2. “Identity Thief” (Last week: Not ranked)
Neither bad reviews nor blizzards could stop the Melissa McCarthy comedy from a $34 million opening.
3. “Academy Awards” (Last week: Not ranked)
What we know is that most of “The Avengers” and the cast of “Chicago” are reuniting for the big night. What we still aren’t sure about is who will win in certain key categories.
4. “Argo” (Last week: Not ranked)
Ben Affleck’s period thriller picks up best picture at the BAFTAs and the USC Scripter Award. Will “Argo” — and not “Lincoln” — make history on Oscar night?
5. “Transformers 4” (Last week: Not ranked)
Despite an all-new cast and newly-redesigned ‘bots, director Michael Bay insists that the fourth film is not a reboot.
6. “Girl Who Played With Fire” (Last week: Not ranked)
Dragon-tattooed girl Rooney Mara emphatically denies rumors that original co-star Daniel Craig will be written out of the sequel.
7. “Godzilla” (Last week: Not ranked)
Are “Breaking Bad’s” Bryan Cranston and Elizabeth Olsen (“Martha Marcy May Marlene”) joining Aaron Johnson in the latest spin on the atomic age monster movie?
8. “Justice League” (Last week: Not ranked)
Warner Bros. hasn’t exactly taken the easy route in bringing the DC superhero team to the big screen, and the latest word is that the film needs a new writer after the studio decided to axe the version by Will Beall (“Gangster Squad”) . That can’t be a good sign.
9. “Star Trek Into Darkness” (Last week: No. 4)
This is just getting ridiculous. Is Benedict Cumberbatch playing Khan or not?
10. “A Million Ways to Die in the West” (Last week: Not ranked)
Although neither one is know for comedy, Charlize Theron and Amanda Seyfried are joining Seth McFarlane’s comedy western.
