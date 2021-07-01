Multi-talented 11-year-old UK musician Nandi Bushell first won over hearts last August when she challenged Dave Grohl to a drum battle. Grohl responded, spawning a several-week interaction that included multiple battles and even a song the two penned together. Ever since becoming a viral sensation, Bushell has been taking up other instruments and connecting with various musicians. This week, Bushell even got the chance to host a jam session with Arctic Monkeys drummer Matt Helders.

Bushell invited Helders to play some covers of Arctic Monkeys’ music in her Ipswich, England home. Helders obliged, and Bushell spent the afternoon showcasing her skills. Together they performed a cover of “I Bet You Look Good On The Dance Floor,” “Brianstorm,” which saw Bushell and Helders side-by-side on the drum kit, and a rendition of “R U Mine?” with Bushell on electric guitar.

Sharing their version of “R U Mine?” to social media, Bushell described how much of a blast she had making music with Helders. “Matt Helders came to my house for a cup of Tea and a Jam with me,” she wrote. “We had the best time! We jammed loads of songs together and had a lot of fun improvising drum beats.”

Watch Helders and Bushell cover “R U Mine?” above.