A Jenny Lewis performance is usually an ornate affair, whether she’s bringing out a strange, cigarette-smoking man wearing a bunny suit or putting on a more traditional show (like she did on The Late Show this past summer), which still features a ton of bright colors. That makes her new NPR Tiny Desk Concert decidedly different, as it was a far more stripped-down sort of thing.

Taking her place behind the titular tiny desk, Lewis was joined by just a pair of musicians (Emily Elbert on guitar and vocals, Anna Butterss on upright bass and vocals) for her performance. For her 13 minutes in the NPR offices, Lewis and company busted out a trio of On The Line songs (“Rabbit Hole,” “Do Si Do,” and “Just One Of The Guys”), bringing an intimate energy to the acoustic renditions.

For Lewis’ upcoming performances, she will be joining Harry Styles, as he tapped her to be one of the openers on his tour that kicks off in April. Lewis previously said she was shocked she was chosen, since she and Styles had never spoken with each other before.

Watch Lewis’ full Tiny Desk performance above.

