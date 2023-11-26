Last year, LCD Soundsystem made their long-awaited return by releasing the song “New Body Rhumba.” The track marked the band’s first record in five years, and it was featured in Noah Baumbach’s Netflix film White Noise. Since then, the group has made many festival appearances, including at the 2023 Format Festival. They’ve also held several one-off shows. However, no performance received the same glowing reviews as their current 12-date residency in New York.

On December 10, LCD Soundsystem will close out their obligation for the year. But it won’t be long until they’re back in front of a crowd. On Sunday, November 26, in a screengrab captured by NME, the band’s plans for 2024 have been unveiled. According to the post initially linked to the band’s official Facebook page, they’ll head to the UK for a tour in 2024.

After clicking the link embedded into the post, people are transferred to a landing page that reads, in big bold letters, “LCD Soundsystem – Back In The UK 2024.” The webpage does not specify which cities or countries the band intends to play. It doesn’t even provide a time frame for when the tour is set to take place. But with the backing of AEG Presents, it’s only a matter of time before more details are revealed.

Those interested in receiving advance tour notice are encouraged to join LCD Soundsystem’s tour newsletter. Find more information here.