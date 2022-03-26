Taylor Hawkins’ unexpected death has earned a number of reactions from his peers all over the music world. The Foo Fighters drummer’s death came prior to the band’s scheduled performance in Bogota, Colombia on Friday night which was the latest in the string of live shows on their South American tour. While a cause of death for Hawkins has not been revealed yet, Metropolitan Police in Bogota says his death could be drug-related. However, they cautioned that an official cause has not been established as the investigation is still ongoing.

Our love, thoughts and support are with all who knew Taylor. Thank you for looking after me, thank you for being so kind and loving, thank you for being the most awesome drummer ever, thank you for bringing so much joy to the world, thank you for being you! With love, Nandi x pic.twitter.com/JAxo6N844a — Nandi Bushell (@Nandi_Bushell) March 26, 2022

Nandi Bushell, the 11-year-old drummer who formed a relationship with Foo Fighters following a virtual drum battle with Dave Grohl in the summer of 2020, shared a touching message following Hawkins’ death. “Our love, thoughts and support are with all who knew Taylor,” she wrote in a statement on Twitter. “Thank you for looking after me, thank you for being so kind and loving, thank you for being the most awesome drummer ever, thank you for bringing so much joy to the world, thank you for being you! With love, Nandi x.”

A year after Bushell and Grohl’s drum battle, she joined the band on stage during a show in Inglewood, California where they performed “Everlong” together.

You can view Nandi’s tweet in the post above.