The NOS Alive Festival Adds Cage The Elephant, Finneas, And Alt-J To Its 2020 Lineup

Taylor Swift is only scheduled to put on a handful of concerts in 2020. In the US, she is hosting Lover Fest East and West and will be performing one more US show, but that’s it when it comes to US concerts for Swift next year. She is also playing a few international festivals, and one of them is NOS Alive in Lisbon, Portugal. That fest has only unveiled a small portion of its lineup so far, and it also includes Billie Eilish, Caribou, Hobo Johnson And The Lovemakers, Da Weasel, Two Door Cinema Club, and Wolf Parade.

Now NOS Alive has added a few more acts, and the new slew of performers is a compelling bunch: Cage The Elephant, Alt-J, and Finneas.

💎🎶 @alt_J confirmados no NOS Alive‘20 dia 09 de julho no #PalcoNOS 💎🎶 • #Altj confirmed at NOS Alive‘20 July 09 pic.twitter.com/7ZQFuqYGqs — NOS Alive 🌅🎸🎉 (@NOS_Alive) November 14, 2019

Cage The Elephant recently finished a indie-rock dream tour that also featured Beck and Spoon. Alt-J is performing in support of their 2017 record Relaxer (and its 2018 remix album, Reduxer). As for Finneas, he was an easy addition, as he was already planning on being there to perform with his sister Eilish. He also recently released his debut EP, Blood Harmony.

NOS Alive is set to take place between July 9 and 11, but tickets are on sale now, so head to the NOS Alive website for more info.