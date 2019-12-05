Sharon Van Etten Shares Her Version Of The Serene Holiday Classic ‘Silent Night’

Christmas is about a month away, but people have basically already been celebrating the holiday for a month. That has meant the return of Christmas music, and now Sharon Van Etten has offered a rendition of the classic “Silent Night,” as an Amazon Original release. As expected, she keeps the serene song nice and calm, but she adds some of her own flavor to it, turning it into a tune that would have sounded just fine on her album from earlier this year, Remind Me Tomorrow.

Van Etten said of the recording, “I recorded a special version of ‘Silent Night’ for Eric Paschal Johnson’s film The Letter, and I’m so happy to share it with you on its own for the first time!”

This isn’t Van Etten’s first partnership with Amazon in recent months. September 26 marked the premiere of a documentary called Departure, which chronicles Van Etten’s life and music. The film also shows her final days living in New York City, and on Van Etten’s very last day, she recorded a new version of her song “Seventeen,” this time featuring Norah Jones. The recording was also shared via Amazon Music.

Van Etten is one of a number of artists who have released new holiday-themed recordings over the past month or so. So far, the end of 2019 has brought new holiday tunes from Lucy Dacus, Kevin Morby, The Jonas Brothers, and a whole album from Kacey Musgraves.

Listen to Van Etten’s cover of “Silent Night” above, and read our interview with Van Etten here.