The loss of any legendary musician always hits hard, but with the passing of Charlie Watts, the classic rock community has lost a real icon. Watts wasn’t the frontman of the band, or a famous solo artist on his own by any means, but it was his very consistent, quiet presence that kept The Rolling Stones on track, and his refusal to buy into the arrogant rockstar lifestyle that earned him such a level of respect among his peers. The band has been mourning his loss ever since his death at age 80 was reported on Tuesday, and yesterday they also posted a video that showcases his irreplaceable style.

In some ways, no one has encapsulated the feeling of loss better than Keith Richards, who shared his own tribute the day Charlie’s passing was announced. The two-minute clip spans Watts’ whole career, with footage from the studio, live shows onstage, and even interview sound bites. The whole thing is set to the Stones own tune, “If You Can’t Rock Me,” and is a fitting send off for one of their longest-running members. Check it out above. The band will still be heading out on their 2021 tour, Watts had previously announced he wouldn’t be joining them.