This summer, Travis Barker and his daughter, Alabama Barker, sat down with Complex and debated the “GOAT baby name.” The iconic Blink-182 drummer said, “I like Rocky 13.” When Alabama interjected, “That’s so bad,” Barker admitted it was bad then explained what he meant: “Rocky George played guitar for Suicidal Tendencies, and 13 is just the greatest number of all time.”

Well, Barker really meant it, and hopefully Alabama doesn’t actually hate it.

Barker was the guest for the October 30 episode of the One Life One Chance Podcast With Toby Morse and disclosed that he and Kourtney Kardashian Barker, his wife since May 2022, are planning on naming their unborn child Rocky.

Around the 76-minute mark, Morse asked if another Transplants album could happen someday. “I don’t know,” Barker said, but added, “There’s [a show] that’s like a benefit for Hawaii that we were gonna do, but it’s the week that Rocky is due.”

Morse responded, “Rocky Thirteen Barker — such a hard name.” Barker seemed to confirm the name again, saying, “Rocky Thirteen Barker. I was like, ‘He’s gonna come out of my wife’s vagina doing front-kicks and push-ups.”

Later in the episode, Barker also shared that the baby’s due date “could happen anytime, but I think the earliest [is] Halloween and the latest [would be] the first week of November.”

Technically, Barker first teased the name in June – or, at least that he had a name picked out — by commenting “I already know his name [winking emoji]” on one of Kardashian Barker’s Instagram photos.

In early September, Kardashian Barker revealed that she had undergone “urgent fetal surgery” and thanked her “incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life.” The weekend before, Barker had abruptly left Blink-182’s international reunion tour to be by Kardashian Barker’s side.