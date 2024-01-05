Billy Joel playing New York City’s immortalized venue, Madison Square Garden, is a performance ritual his fans look forward to nearly every year. However, last year, the “Uptown Girl” singer revealed that long-standing tradition would soon come to an end. Beginning on January 10, Joel will launch his final residency at MSG, but the showman has something special up his sleeve.
Following the success of his co-headling Two Icons One Night Tour with Stevie Nicks, Joel is bringing that collaborative spirit with him into 2024. Joel, Nicks, and Sting will bring their fans together for their rotating show dates. Continue below for more details.
When Do Tickets For Billy Joel’s 2024 Tour Come Out?
Starting Wednesday, January 10, at 10 a.m. local time, Live Nation will open the floodgates for the presale. For those without the password to join in on the madness, they’ll have to wait until the general sale begins on Friday, January 12, at 10 a.m. local time. Find more information here.
Billy Joel 2024 US tour dates
01/11 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
02/09 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
02/24 — Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium %
03/09 — Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium ^
03/28 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
04/13 — San Diego, CA @ Petco Park %
04/26 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
05/09 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
05/24 — Seattle, WA @ T-Mobile Park
06/08 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
06/21 — Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field ^
07/12 — Denver, CO @ Coors Field
07/25 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
08/09 — Cardiff, UK @ Cardiff Principality Stadium
09/27 — St. Louis, MO @ Busch Stadium %
% with Sting
^ with Stevie Nicks