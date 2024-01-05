When Do Tickets For Billy Joel’s 2024 Tour Come Out?

Billy Joel playing New York City’s immortalized venue, Madison Square Garden, is a performance ritual his fans look forward to nearly every year. However, last year, the “Uptown Girl” singer revealed that long-standing tradition would soon come to an end. Beginning on January 10, Joel will launch his final residency at MSG, but the showman has something special up his sleeve.

Following the success of his co-headling Two Icons One Night Tour with Stevie Nicks, Joel is bringing that collaborative spirit with him into 2024. Joel, Nicks, and Sting will bring their fans together for their rotating show dates. Continue below for more details.