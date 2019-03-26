$11 Flights Through Europe Lead This Week’s Cheap Flights And Travel Deals

Summer is just around the corner. Prices for flights, hotels, cruises, and travel have already bottomed out for the first half the year and are (slowly) inching higher and higher. Now is the time to buy if you want to hit the road this summer without paying premium prices.

Below, we’ve compiled some of the best deals right now. These are the cheapest flights, best hotel rates, and steepest travel package discounts out there today.

TOP THREE DEALS OF THE WEEK:

$11 FLIGHTS AROUND EUROPE WITH RYANAIR

Flights to Europe have never been cheaper. Likewise, flights around Europe cost less than a couple of trips to Starbucks or a single trip to the movies.

Ryanair offers tickets for as low as $11.99 to destinations all over the continent. If you take a little extra time to shop fares (and plan ahead), you can score tickets for as little as $4-$5 each way. You just can’t beat those prices.

Book A Flight Here

$290 ROUNDTRIP FLIGHTS TO COPENHAGEN THIS WINTER

Sometimes it pays to plan ahead as far as possible when you’re looking to save cash on travel. Case in point, flights from New York to Copenhagen, Denmark are only $290 roundtrip in November. That’s not on a budget airline so seats, carry-on bags, and food are included in that price.

Book A Flight Here

CELEBRATE JANE GOODALL WITH G ADVENTURES

To celebrate Jane Goodall’s birthday and the amazing work she’s done in wildlife research and preservation, G Adventures has teamed with the Jane Goodall Institute to help you travel. G Adventures has compiled 20 animal-focused trips around the world into a single collection.

Each trip focuses on adventure and animal preservation with part of the tour fee going to support the Jane Goodall Institute. You can also receive up to 25 percent off some of the trips, with others clocking in with ten to 20 percent discounts.

Book A Tour Here

