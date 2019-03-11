Drink This City

You know how to EAT THIS CITY, but where do you wash it all down? Do you know how to find the best brewpub? Or uncover who makes the meanest bloody marys and the most sparkling mimosas?

You’re about to find out. Welcome to DRINK THIS CITY!

Grab your passports, because this week we’re going international! It’s time to visit our neighbors to the north, where the winters may be cold, but the drinks are surely colder — especially at our bar of choice, Montreal’s The Coldroom. Owner Kevin Demers’ bar promises good times, good cocktails, and good people. In our experience, he’s definitely one of them!

For over a decade, Demers has been dedicated to bringing the best in hospitality to Quebec; a veteran of multiple cocktail competitions (with plenty of wins to his credit!), he opened The Coldroom in 2016 and it’s been a go-to destination for locals and travelers ever since. His team behind the bar bears equally impressive accolades (and, rumor has it, some pretty sick dance moves as well). The cocktails they shake up are seasonal, creative, and stunning. If classics are your thing, they’ve got it handled, with their signature attention to detail and craft.

In 2018, Demers opened El Pequeño, the smallest bar in Quebec (and probably in all of Canada), purveyor of Cuban-inspired cocktails. Seating a total of nine people, this little bar has a big heart and only one rule: introduce yourself to everyone once you sit down, because inside, you are part of the family. If you want a taste of Montreal’s cocktail culture, there’s no better guide than Demers — especially because he’s the founder of The Montreal Cocktail Initiative, responsible for creating the city’s official and eponymous cocktail, which debuted at Tales of the Cocktail in 2017.

Ready to explore Montreal with Kevin? Let’s go Drink This City!

BRUNCH COCKTAIL OR HAIR OF THE DOG

Le Chien Fumant

Le Chien Fumant. Well-curated menu for a weekend brunch experience like no other in the city.

MARGARITA

La Capital

La Capital. Great tacos and cocktails in the center of Montreal’s Chinatown.