Welcome to EAT THIS CITY, your tour of the best restaurants in one of our favorite cities, as chosen by a world-class chef, celebrity, or local hero.

This week, we’re heading into that western metropolitan area called the “Valley of the Sun.” That’s right, it’s time to spend a spell in the Phoenix/Scottsdale region. While you’re in town, it’s very tempting to while away the day in one of the many museums (holla, Musical Instrument Museum and Heard Museum of Native Cultures and Art), parks, and gardens. Seriously, the Desert Botanical Garden is the jam. But, we’re here to chow down. And, who better to spearhead this action than James Beard award winner Christopher Gross, the Executive Chef of the historic Wrigley Mansion and former owner of Christopher’s & Crush Lounge?

Chef Gross is one of the most distinguished chefs in Arizona. In 2016, he was given a lifetime achievement award by the Scottsdale Culinary Hall of Fame. Food & Wine named him one of America’s ten best new chefs. And, he was the first chef in the state to receive the Robert Mondavi Culinary Award of Excellence.

He also rubs elbows with the best of the best, working with chefs like Jacques Pepin and Julia Child on panels at the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen. It’s not unusual for him to step in and make dinner for Martha Stewart. And, politicians line up to eat his food. He has cooked for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Vice President Al Gore, and Presidents Ford, Bush, and Reagan.

Look at this food. Is it any wonder people are begging for it?

Now, get ready to be tempted into reserving a flight to Phoenix/Scottsdale just so you can eat all this amazing fare Chef Gross has to recommend:

Pizza



Base Pizzeria is my go-to place for delicious organic pizza that is thin and crispy and full of quality organic farm-to-table product. The menu also has a nice number of appetizers, fantastic salads, and house-made dessert. It’s a small local place, centrally located on 32nd and Lincoln. They have a solid wine list, great beer choices, and even some ciders. On Tuesdays, after 3 pm, they offer their regular menu pizzas at half off. The owners are from Australia and now living in Arizona, and it is a family run restaurant, which I always like to support. This delicious restaurant is another reason I spend so much time at the gym.