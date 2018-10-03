Applebee’s Next $1 Drink Is A Halloween-Themed Zombie Rum Nightmare

Applebee

Applebee’s is celebrating the month Halloween resides in by attempting to give you the cheapest sugar-soaked hangover of your life. The casual restaurant chain famous for boneless wings and a burger that’s also a quesadilla has made a new habit of giving customers dollar drinks as a way of luring them into the place.

Each month is something different, and Applebee’s teased something that would go bump in the night on the eve of October with a brief Twitter video that showed the ground of what looks like a graveyard, uh, pulsing.

Our new October #NeighborhoodDrink arrives tomorrow and it’s neither dead nor alive. pic.twitter.com/Lu6PI4yB6x — Applebee's (@Applebees) September 30, 2018

When the calendar flipped over to October, Applebee’s announced the “zombie” drink, with a sugary tongue clearly in cheek about the rum drink.