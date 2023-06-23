The Appletini Is Back And Better Than Ever — Here’s Our Recipe

If you were in a cocktail bar in the late 1990s, you 100% drank a neon green Appletini at some point. Trust me, I was there. The power of that drink was massive and worldwide. Then whiskey started making a slow comeback in the early 2000s with the old-fashioned and the appletini largely disappeared, left to the dustbin of history as an overly sweet neon relic of “what we’re we thinking” cocktail culture.

Well, like so much 1990s nostalgia, the Appletini is back. And, dare I say, it’s better than ever.

This drink goes back to the early 1990s when Loren “Lola” Dunsworth invented the drink at her eponymous bar and restaurant Lola’s in West Hollywood. Long story short, Ketel One Vodka — a tiny brand at the time — asked Dunsworth to come up with a new cocktail utilizing their vodka. Dunworth gave the job to Lola’s head bartender Adam Karston with the edict of using apple brandy and vodka to make a new drink. So Karston mixed some Ketel with DeKuyper Pucker Sour Apple schnapps and a splash of sour mix (those were dark days, folks).

Boom! The Appletini was born and — seemingly overnight — took over cocktail culture from Hollywood to Helsinki.

By the mid-2000s, the drink pretty much disappeared off bar menus and was relegated to a joke cocktail. Sour mix and Pucker are not high-quality ingredients. Moreover, they’re sugar bombs, which made for a sickly sweet “apple” flavored drink. And some nasty hangovers. The mocking the cocktail got was well deserved.

Fast forward almost 20 years and you’re starting to hear rumblings of not only the Appletini making a comeback but of it being better than ever. That’s what we’re going to focus on with this recipe — a real Appletini made with real ingredients instead of shortcuts. And, my lord, does that suddenly make this drink delicious!

Today, we’re going to make a real-deal Appletini and it’s going to slap. Let’s get shaking!

Also Read: The Top Five Cocktail Recipes of the Last Six Months