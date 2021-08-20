Dark rum is a very broad category. There are myriad variations — from Central American rums aged on volcano slopes to South American rums farmed deep in Amazonia to the iconic rums of the Caribbean to the new rums coming out of the Philippines, Madagascar, Mauritius, and other crafty distilleries in every corner of the world. And with rum finally starting to get the attention it deserves among lovers of aged spirits, rare barrels and expressions from those distant locales are more valued than ever.

Today, we’re talking about a very specific and very rare rum, this one from Jamaica: Appleton Estate 30.

Just to be clear, this is a collector’s item more than anything else. It’s an extremely limited rare release from 2018, when only 4,000 bottles were produced. Three years on, the number of available bottles is most likely much lower — with most bottles having been drunk and/or stashed away in vaults. As you might imagine, this is not a cheap bottle of booze.

Below you’ll find our review of this 30-year-old treasure. If you’re interested in adding this to your dark rum collection, click on the price to see if there’s a bottle available in your area.