People Seem To Rate Beer More Highly If They Think It’s Made By A Man

Originally, throughout history, brewing was considered women’s work. Cross-culturally, women were the brewers, the makers of beer. They made chicha de jora in Peru. They made ale in enormous cauldrons in England. They did it in Egypt, in South Africa. It’s thanks to Hildegard von Bingen, a 12th century nun, that we know using hops increases beer’s shelf life.

But that is decidedly not the case anymore. Now, you think of beer, and you likely think of plaid-clad men with beards making (and chugging) IPAs. And the numbers seemingly bear that out: a 2014 study found that, of 1,700 active breweries surveyed, only 4% had a female head brewer or brewmaster. And many in the industry—particularly the women—have long wondered aloud whether or not that powerfully skewed representation has an effect on how people consume beer.

Well now, a new study seems to confirm what those in the industry have long-known: people rate beer more highly if they think it was brewed by a man.

Researchers at Stanford University set out to study gender bias in product markets, or what is called “status belief transfer, the process by which gender status beliefs differentially affect the evaluations of products made by men and women.” The long and short of it: “a craft beer described as produced by a woman is evaluated more negatively than the same product described as produced by a man.”

In fact, according to Futurity, “when consumers believed the producer was a woman, they claimed they would pay less for the beer, and they had lower expectations of taste and quality.”