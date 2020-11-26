Whether you’re having a solo meal this year (safest option) or you’ve teamed up with your quarantine cluster for a socially distanced feast (less ideal), your Thanksgiving 2020 will be significantly improved with a caballito [literally “little horse” but meaning “shot” in this case] of the finest tequila. There’s no better way to reward yourself for surviving the insanity of this COVID-filled year (and resisting the urge to gather!) than a high-quality añejo or reposado served neat. To steer you in the right direction, we’ve curated a list of some of our favorite aged tequilas that will pair perfectly with fall favorites like roasted turkey, heavy doses of gravy, and all your favorite fixings. This list — populated with both smoky and vegetal tequilas; some sippers and some mixing expressions — will excite the palate, chill you out, and help you drift into a reflective state that pairs well with a holiday centered around thankfulness and food. So let’s dive into the best aged tequilas to pair with this year’s Thanksgiving dinner.

Expresiones Del Corazón Thomas H. Handy Añejo View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cask & Still (@caskandstill) ABV: 40%

Distillery: Tequila San Matias de Jalisco

Average Price: $82.99

The Tequila: If you’re the type that thinks only whisky is good for sipping, you need to try Expresiones Del Corazón’s Thomas H. Handy Añejo. To achieve the golden hue of this ultra-smooth tequila, Corazón’s blanco tequila is rested for 19 months at the Buffalo Trace Distillery in Thomas H. Handy whiskey barrels, resulting in a complex tequila with a long and warming finish. Tasting Notes: You’ll never need a chaser with this bottle. A subtle, spicy bite makes way for sweet vanilla and rich caramel with a surprisingly bright, almost tropical character that will greatly enhance any dish flavored with citrus or pome fruits. Bottom Line: A high-quality tequila that combines the best of the whiskey and tequila worlds. Pairs amazingly with apple pie. El Tesaro Extra Añejo View this post on Instagram A post shared by Agaves Puerto Peñasco (@agavespuertopenasco) ABV: 40%

Distillery: La Alteña Distillery

Average Price: $100 The Tequila: El Tesaro’s extra añejo tequila begins with Blue Weber agave harvested at peak maturity and fermented in old fashioned wood fermentation tanks in an open-air setting, then aged in American oak ex-bourbon barrels for up to five years, which gives the Tequila a vibrant and appetizing golden hue. The result is simply one of the finest tequilas on the market — sweeping the top honors across this year’s spirits tasting competitions. Tasting Notes: Peppery and herbal, with rich and earthy flavors of chocolate and roasted coffee with a tinge of oak courteously of those ex-bourbon barrels. Bottom Line: One of the finest bottles of tequila you’ll taste all year, worthy of a permanent place on your own personal top shelf. Pair with your bird and your side of mashed potatoes and gravy.

Hornitos Cristalino View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vintage Liquor | Wine Bar (@vintageliquor) ABV: 40%

Distillery: Tequila Sauza

Average Price: $29.99 The Tequila: A budget-friendly Cristalino that utilizes Hornitos triple-distilled añejo tequila aged in American White oak casks and carbon-filtered into a crystal clear state, resulting in a spirit with a smooth mouthfeel and warm velvety tannins. Tasting Notes: Bittersweet notes of honey and butterscotch pave the way for a warm vanilla finish that lingers on the palate between sips. Bottom Line: Affordable enough to shoot and well-made enough to not make you wince. Patrón Reposado https://www.instagram.com/p/B11dUneHkfw/ ABV: 40%

Distillery: Patrón Spirits Mexico

Average Price: $54.99 The Tequila: Patrón Reposado begins with hand-harvested Weber blue agave that is distilled in small batches at Patrón’s legendary Jalisco distillery and aged for two months in American, French, and Hungarian oak barrels. The end result is an expression that features all of the bright vegetal flavors of Patron’s un-aged tequila with a smooth and luxurious oaky finish. Tasting Notes: Fresh agave flavors greet the palate and gently marinate into a floral mix of honey and citrus fruits. The finish leans into the oak, with some nice vanilla at the very end. Bottom Line: The best margarita you’ll ever have in your life starts with Patrón’s Reposado tequila. It’s complex enough to be worthy of drinking during a celebration but priced at that affordable sweet spot.

Patron Extra Añejo https://www.instagram.com/p/B4xk9ITFYzZ/ ABV: 40%

Distillery: Patrón Spirits Mexico

Average Price: $89.98 The Tequila: One of Patron’s finest bottles, this extra añejo is aged for 3 years in small oak barrels with a deep golden hue that will instantly improve the appearance of any tequila-based cocktail. Tasting Notes: A full-bodied tequila with subtle notes of crisp fruit and a deep roasted agave body, leading into a bold oak and vanilla finish. Bottom Line: The one añejo on this list we’d suggest tossing into a cocktail (a tequila soda, or something equally simple), Patron’s extra añejo is best served alongside a slice of homemade pecan pie or a side of sweet potatoes. Espanita Reposado View this post on Instagram A post shared by Espanita Tequila (@espanita_tequila) ABV: 40%

Distillery: Impulsora Rombo

Average Price: $31.99 The Tequila: To reach the resposado state, Espanita rested their blanco tequila in French oak and American white oak barrels for a light honey-colored expression with a velvety smooth finish and deeply complex flavors. This is the perfect base ingredient for a Mexican Mule or a Paloma — so grab this bottle if you’re looking for a mixed drink to sit aside your Thanksgiving feast. Tasting Notes: A highly vegetal and zesty flavor evolves across the palate, with notes of kola nut and creamy mashed walnuts with a sweet candied coconut finish. Bottom Line: A fairly priced bottle for those looking to take their cocktail making game up a notch without having to actually learn any new skills (palomas are incredibly easy to make!).