The Amaretto Sour is a magical drink. It’s naturally sweet and nutty, on the lower end of the alcohol spectrum, and hella frothy and creamy. It has everything to make it the perfect ease back into drinking cocktail for “Wet February”.

The Amaretto Sour has gone through a bit of a facelift over the past 20 years or so. Jeffery Morganthaler of Portland’s famed Pacific Standard re-invented the drink in the early 2010s. He elevated the sipper from a simple mix of Amaretto and sour mix into a proper sour with real depth and a touch of bourbon kick, egg white creaminess, and lemony goodness.

Below, I’ll be making a now-classic Morganthaler Amaretto Sour, which has become the standard at most bars worldwide. It’s delightfully delicious and easy enough to shake that you’ll be shaking up more than one once you get the hang of it.

Let’s dive in!

