We’re deep in eggnog season. The cocktail is the cornerstone of holiday boozing and has been for centuries. And while it’s easy to go to the grocery store and get a pre-made nog from the diary aisle and add your own spirit to get the party started, making an eggnog cocktail at home is super easy. And far more flavorful.
Look, there are a million different recipes to make eggnog out there. A lot of them are valid, especially the batched versions. But sometimes you don’t need an entire gallon of nog. Sometimes you just need a nice cocktail version to get your drink on as the snow falls and the presents pile up. That’s what I’m breaking down below.
The eggnog recipe we’re sharing today is a single-serving version that slaps. Yes, it’s adaptable. I like using a touch of hazelnut syrup in place of plain simple syrup as the sweetener. It adds a nutty depth that good nog needs. I’ve also toyed with peppermint syrup as well, adding a nice sharpness to the drink. Vanilla, gingerbread, or orange syrups are always good options too.
The base always stays the same — egg, cream, brown booze (brandy, whiskey, or rum), and nutmeg. From that base, you can build your eggnog empire — so let’s get shaking!
- These *Real* Strawberry Margarita Recipes Are Exactly What You Need This Weekend
- The Bourbon Smash Is Our Official Labor Day Weekend Cocktail — Here’s The Recipe
- Learn To Make These Essential Bourbon Cocktails For Bourbon Heritage Month
- The Five Cocktails That Everyone Should Be Able To Make At Home
- The Rusty Nail Is The Only Cocktail Recipe You Need This Thanksgiving
Classic Eggnog
Ingredients:
- 2 oz. heavy cream
- 2 oz. bourbon
- 0.5 oz. hazelnut syrup
- 1 medium egg
- 1 pinch of ground allspice
- 1 pinch of ground clove
- Ice
- Nutmeg for garnish
All of these ingredients are easily gettable at any grocery store or liquor store. I’m using Knob Creek 9-Year Bourbon as it’s a great mixing whiskey. You can use your favorite dark rum or brandy as well or a mix of all of the above.
I like a little more winter spice in mine, but the ground clove and allspice are 100% optional. You will need that nutmeg for the garnish though, it’s crucial to the overall eggnog vibe.
What You’ll Need:
- Large rocks glass
- Cocktail shaker
- Cocktail strainer
- Jigger
Method:
- Fill the rocks glass with fresh ice (I used one large cube).
- Add the bourbon, cream, egg, syrup, and pinch of spices to the cocktail shaker.
- Add a handful of ice, affix the lid, and shake very vigorously for about 20 seconds. You want to emulsify the egg, cream, and booze and start to froth the egg white. Take a break and shake for another 15 or so seconds.
- Remove the lid and strain the cocktail into the waiting glass.
- Garnish with a dash of nutmeg and serve.
Bottom Line:
There’s something wonderful that happens when you shake this up. That rich and heavy cream gets light and airy thanks to the egg white frothing up. The consistency is much closer to full-fat milk than heavy cream — well, maybe closer to half and half. The point is that this becomes an airy and almost light eggnog that’s freaking delicious and still silky as can be.
The spices come through ever so slightly with a deep nuttiness thanks to the hazelnut. The sweetness is there but not overly so (like so many store-bought nogs). The nutmeg gives the cocktail that iconic eggnog-spiced vibe. It’s vibrant.
Overall, this is a drink that you’re going to fall in love with and start shaking up daily as the end of the year nears. Hell, you may never go back to the store-bought nogs once you taste this and see how easy it is to prep.