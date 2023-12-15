We’re deep in eggnog season. The cocktail is the cornerstone of holiday boozing and has been for centuries. And while it’s easy to go to the grocery store and get a pre-made nog from the diary aisle and add your own spirit to get the party started, making an eggnog cocktail at home is super easy. And far more flavorful.

Look, there are a million different recipes to make eggnog out there. A lot of them are valid, especially the batched versions. But sometimes you don’t need an entire gallon of nog. Sometimes you just need a nice cocktail version to get your drink on as the snow falls and the presents pile up. That’s what I’m breaking down below.

The eggnog recipe we’re sharing today is a single-serving version that slaps. Yes, it’s adaptable. I like using a touch of hazelnut syrup in place of plain simple syrup as the sweetener. It adds a nutty depth that good nog needs. I’ve also toyed with peppermint syrup as well, adding a nice sharpness to the drink. Vanilla, gingerbread, or orange syrups are always good options too.

The base always stays the same — egg, cream, brown booze (brandy, whiskey, or rum), and nutmeg. From that base, you can build your eggnog empire — so let’s get shaking!

