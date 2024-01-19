2024 is going to be a great year for craft cocktails. All the big drinks publications are calling it. Bars are gearing up for a banner year with mixology at the center of it all. And while that’s great (for them, not your wallet), it’s still smart to know how to mix up some great cocktails at home too.

One modern classic that should be in everyone’s arsenal is the Paper Plane. The Paper Plane was devised back in 2008 and is an evolution of the pre-Prohibition classic The Last Word. It’s an equal-measure drink that requires some specific ingredients and a little elbow grease but that’s about it. Anyone can master this one at home.

The best part is that besides this being a fast drink one to make, it’s also refreshingly bright and delicious. You’ll be mixing these up all weekend once you get the hang of it. Let’s dive in!

Also Read: The Top Five Cocktail Recipes of the Last Six Months