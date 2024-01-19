2024 is going to be a great year for craft cocktails. All the big drinks publications are calling it. Bars are gearing up for a banner year with mixology at the center of it all. And while that’s great (for them, not your wallet), it’s still smart to know how to mix up some great cocktails at home too.
One modern classic that should be in everyone’s arsenal is the Paper Plane. The Paper Plane was devised back in 2008 and is an evolution of the pre-Prohibition classic The Last Word. It’s an equal-measure drink that requires some specific ingredients and a little elbow grease but that’s about it. Anyone can master this one at home.
The best part is that besides this being a fast drink one to make, it’s also refreshingly bright and delicious. You’ll be mixing these up all weekend once you get the hang of it. Let’s dive in!
Paper Plane
Ingredients:
- 0.75 oz. bourbon
- 0.75 oz. Amaro Nonino
- 0.75 oz. Aperol
- 0.75 oz. fresh lemon juice
- Ice
- Lemon peel
The two unique ingredients that you’ll need for this cocktail are Amaro Nonino and Aperol. Those are both brands. The first one is a light, floral, and botanical amaro. The second one is a sweet orange Italian bitter. You can usually get both of these pretty easily from any good liquor store. If you can’t, the local amaro scene is blowing up right now, especially in places like California and New York. So don’t be afraid to use something local, if you stumble into it.
Then there’s the bourbon. I like to use a stone-cold classic mixing bourbon like Four Roses Small Batch. It’s a great mixer in general. But the light floral, fruit, and hint of woody spice all play well with the soft amaro and sweet orange bitters. It’s a great match.
What You’ll Need:
- Coupe or Nick and Nora glass (prechilled)
- Cocktail shaker
- Cocktail strainer
- Fruit juicer
- Paring knife
- Jigger
Method:
- Add the bourbon, Amaro, Aperol, and lemon juice to a cocktail shaker. Add a large handful of ice, affix the lid, and then shaker vigorously for at least 15 seconds.
- Fetch the glass from the freezer and strain the cocktail into it.
- Express the oils from the lemon peel over the glass and then discard. Serve.
Bottom Line:
This is like an Aperol Spritz turned up to max! The flavors burst on your palate. There are soft botanicals, gentle florals, smooth sweetness, and soft fruits with a hint of bourbon-y spice. It’s complex but works wonders as an eye-opener and wakes up your senses.
It’s also super light thanks to the lemon juice and oils. It feels airy while delivering thick layers of cloudy woody spice, stewed fruits, and dried florals with a nice alcohol bite. The texture/mouthfeel is very unique too. There’s a silkiness that has this hint of sharpens to it thanks to that citrus and bourbon sneaking in from time to time. This is a winner.