The world of cocktails is constantly in flux. Classics make triumphant returns to rotations — sometimes centuries after their demise — while modern hits disappear into the ether. Right now, complicated and delicious is a big theme. “Mixology” is back, folks! That means drinks like the Gin Basil Smash are topping lists of most popular cocktail orders worldwide right now.

The Gin Basil Smash is a modern classic that has dominated the scene since 2008. The drink hails from Hamburg, Germany’s cocktail scene in the mid-aughts, and was originally called the “Gin Pesto.” As the drink blew up on the global stage, it became the Gin Basil Smash because, well, the drink just had fresh basil in it and not also parmesan, pine nuts, and olive oil. The “pesto” bit was unnecessarily confusing.

Today, the drink is as popular as ever. It’s so freaking refreshing that it just won’t go away. It works as a summer sipper while eating pizza al fresco as well as an après-ski sipper with a bright and almost funky spiced vibe, thanks to that basil. It’s versatile, is what we’re getting at.

Let’s dive in!

