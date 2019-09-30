Chase The High Score At The Best Arcade Bars In The Country

From the flashing neon lights to the pizza grease on the joystick, a trip to the arcade is pure 12-year-old magic. The perfect place to blow an afternoon and 10 bucks in quarters — just ask the Stranger Things crew. We’re not saying arcades stop being fun when you grow up, but for a long time that meant tolerating roving gangs of pre-teens. Sober.

It was… rough, to say the least.

Lucky for you, we live in an age where everything you ever liked as a kid has been absolutely and completely poached by adults. Meaning there are lots of places in this great nation where you can get buzzed and play some Joust until the wee hours of the morning. Barring personal tragedy or teenage-style relationship theatrics, it literally isn’t possible to go to one of these ten spots and have a crappy time. Just you try it.

Cobra Arcade Bar — Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona

Ariel Bracamontes, the co-founder of Cobra Arcade Bar, spent years amassing more than 100 arcade games from the 70s, 80s, and 90s. When he made the move to open Cobra, his impressive collection of retro consoles finally had a place to shine for the public. And shine they do, because all of them have enjoyed some level of refurbishing — be it a special paint job, a custom controller, or another creative enhancement courtesy of Bracamontes or one of the many artists he has given free rein to work on the machines.

Friday and Saturday nights often mean long lines to get in and game. Instead, try Dude’s Night on Mondays and Ladies Night on Wednesdays for smaller crowds and free tokens. If you aren’t looking to play for free based on your gender, try Tuesdays when buying a drink scores you 10 free tokens.