A Local Bartender Tells You The Best Places To Get Sauced In Chicago

Uproxx

You know how to EAT THIS CITY. With top chefs as tour guides, you’ve learned how to scout out hot spots for breakfast and brunch, where to go for a delicious date night, and how to feast like a local liege in the cities you love. But where do you wash it all down? Do you know how to find the best brewpub? Uncover who makes the meanest bloody marys and the most sparkling mimosas?

You’re about to find out. Welcome to DRINK THIS CITY!

This week, we’re headed back to Chicago to check out a brand new jam. Perched atop The Peninsula hotel, Z Bar is taking the rooftop concept to a whole different level. Guests are treated to incredible views of the Windy City skyline and the cocktails are as sophisticated as they are playful.

Behind those cocktails is Vlad Novikov — Z Bar’s Director of Cocktails and Culture. With a background in classics and chemistry, it’s small wonder that the menu features such beautifully balanced beverages. Presentation is thoughtful, ingredients are fresh and carefully curated, and every sense is engaged. At Z Bar, the Manhattan-riff features orange saffron bitters and 24-karat gold-laced ice. A classic martini-base gets a hint of intrigue with the addition of ice wine verjus and maple syrup spheres. The signature cocktail features a local gin and comes served in a bespoke peacock glass.

“I think a cocktail should fall into one of three categories,” Vlad explains. “It shows off a beautiful spirit or interesting ingredient. It’s a conversation between two ingredients. Or, and this is the most elegant category, a cocktail is about an emotion. It takes you somewhere.”

Sure, dude, we dig it. Just pour us another of your strange concoctions.

Ready for Vlad to take us somewhere? Let’s head out with him and drink this city!