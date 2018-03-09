What makes a great BBQ sauce? This is a question for the ages. The combination of sweet, tangy, savory, smokey, and spicy brings a lot to the table when you’re grilling. But, tip the scales too far in any one direction and you’ll ruin a perfectly good backyard barbecue session.
Then there’s personal taste. Some of us love a fiery sauce to amp up those Scovilles and temp the devil with heat. For others, it’s the combination of molasses and tangy vinegar that charms us. Is the answer to what makes the best BBQ sauce somewhere in the middle? Or does heat trump tang? Or does sweet reign supreme as the defining factor in a great BBQ sauce?
Ranker wanted an answer to all these questions too. They polled their readers to find out who really makes the best BBQ sauce on the market. The masses voted and the results are … interesting. After over twenty-thousand votes, a lot of national brands surfaced alongside some very niche, local sauces — which are sure to ruffle some feathers in the world of BBQ.
Let’s dive in and see if your favorite sauce made the top ten.
10. Pappy’s Smokehouse Original
Pappy’s Smokehouse out in St. Louis makes the best Memphis style BBQ around. Memphis Style is all about the pit and the smoke with both dry rubs and wet rubs being used. So, it’s no wonder that Pappy’s has a great sauce on offer for BBQ fans.
Their sauce leans towards the tangy side with a nice peppery underpinning that makes it shine.
That Jack Daniels #7 is my go to, but I’ll have to seek out the others. Good list.
Recommend Dinosaur BBQ if you can get your hands on it (might just be a northeast thing). Outstanding!
JD is a good call. I was pleasantly surprised.
Famous Dave’s Devil’s Spit is my favorite for a few years running
Where can I find it???
Kroger by me stocks it and I noticed they also sell on Amazon and their own site is [famousbbq.com]
Nice. Going to order some and give it a whirl.
No Sweet Baby Ray’s?!?!
That’s what I was thinking too.
How does it taste? Where’s it from?
To me it is a really nice balance of sweet and tangy but probably a little more on the sweet side. I know the company is based out of Chicago but I don’t know where all it is available.
TRIVIA: One of the times Blac Chyna got pissed off at Rob Kardashian and moved out of their house he was pissed off that she took his Sweet Baby Ray’s sauce with her.
I like sweet and tangy more than spicy and tangy. So I’m in. Also, nice trivia pick up.
Stubbs’ beef marinade is my go-to for cheap, easy red meat. Grab a flank steak and a plastic bag then grill that sucker over a wood fire. Whoa boy, that’s some good eating.
And it has nothing to do with barbecue. Oh well.
Sounds like a good recipe right there. I’m going to have to try it out. I rarely eat flank, but this is tempting.
Won’t the plastic melt
Dinosaur or gtfo
How does that one taste? Hot? Tangy? Where’s it from?
Stubb’s Sweet Heat is my go to. Heinz Pitmaster series are actually pretty good. I am partial to their Carolina Tangy Vinegar. I was raised in North Carolina which is known for vinegar based sauces. Carolina Tangy Vinegar is a tomato/vinegar hybrid that’s very well balanced.
Nice. Yeah, Heinz is underrated.
Have you tried the Stubb’s Dr. Pepper?