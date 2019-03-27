Unsplash

We know it’s a very remote possibility (and a riff on one of the oldest and most worn out hypotheticals ever), but what if you found yourself stranded on a deserted island and for some strange reason you got to chose what to drink while you were there? The caveat being that then you’d have to only drink that. Forever.

Would you bring whiskey? Vodka? Pricey champagne like a damn boss? Or would you opt for a frosty brew?

Since bartenders enjoy hypothetical scenarios as much as the rest of us, we asked some of our favorites to tell us which beers they’d pick if they had to choose only one to drink for the rest of their lives.

Corona

Matteo Caniglia, Restaurant Manager at Honey Salt at Parq, Vancouver

“It would have to be something easy to drink, probably a Corona. Not my favorite beer in the world, but it’s versatile—I can make a michelada, I can add a shot of tequila in it, add clamato etc. If it’s only one beer for the rest of my life, I want to be able to have fun with it.”